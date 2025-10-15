🎃 Halloween Event Drop is Live!
Halloween time is here! Prepare for special seasonal drops that will only be available for a limited time.
Between October 15th and November 7th, you have a chance to drop two exclusive, Halloween-themed items.
Rare Background
A rare Halloween-themed Background.
Epic Charm
An epic Charm that provides fixed bonuses.
Note on Exclusivity
Each year will feature different limited-time items. Once the event window closes, the only way to obtain these specific Halloween items will be through buying them from other players on the Steam Community Marketplace.
Changed files in this update