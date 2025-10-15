 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20401099 Edited 15 October 2025 – 12:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎃 Halloween Event Drop is Live!

Halloween time is here! Prepare for special seasonal drops that will only be available for a limited time.

Between October 15th and November 7th, you have a chance to drop two exclusive, Halloween-themed items.

Rare Background

A rare Halloween-themed Background.

Epic Charm

An epic Charm that provides fixed bonuses.

Note on Exclusivity

Each year will feature different limited-time items. Once the event window closes, the only way to obtain these specific Halloween items will be through buying them from other players on the Steam Community Marketplace.

