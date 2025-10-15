 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20400973 Edited 15 October 2025 – 10:59:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, this is Maetdol Games.

Here are the improvements and fixes applied in Build v1.05.

v1.05

Improvements and Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the Fang Necklace effect was reset when arrows bounced off walls using Elastic Arrow.

  • Fixed an issue where the range of arrows bounced by Elastic Arrow behaved abnormally.

  • Fixed an issue where certain enemy attacks would not hit the player when the player was standing close to a wall.

  • When using a keyboard and mouse, movement keys can now be customized.

  • The Tail Guard now grants temporary invincibility upon breaking.

  • Lizard-Talisman skill has been adjusted.

    • Using the Talisman temporarily sets the Nocking Time and Drawing Time of basic shots to 0s.

    • Talisman Duration: 5s

  • The Tiger has been strengthened following feedback that it was too easy.

    • Armor: 30 → 60

    • Roar range slightly increased.

  • The Hwacha no longer attacks Powder Keg.

Thank you.

