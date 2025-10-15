Hello, this is Maetdol Games.

Here are the improvements and fixes applied in Build v1.05.

Fixed an issue where the Fang Necklace effect was reset when arrows bounced off walls using Elastic Arrow.

Fixed an issue where the range of arrows bounced by Elastic Arrow behaved abnormally.

Fixed an issue where certain enemy attacks would not hit the player when the player was standing close to a wall.

When using a keyboard and mouse, movement keys can now be customized.

The Tail Guard now grants temporary invincibility upon breaking.

Lizard-Talisman skill has been adjusted. Using the Talisman temporarily sets the Nocking Time and Drawing Time of basic shots to 0s.

Talisman Duration: 5s

The Tiger has been strengthened following feedback that it was too easy. Armor : 30 → 60

Roar range slightly increased.