Server Now Up!
Update notes via Steam Community
✅ Maintenance Complete! ✅
Good news, Rangers — the maintenance for Combat Arms: Reloaded is all wrapped up! 🔧⚡ You’re clear to log back in and jump straight into the action! 🎮🔫
🔥 Wanna see what’s new? Check out the latest patch notes here: [Link]
Thanks for holding the line, Rangers 🙌 — now gear up, dive in, and make every shot count! 💥⚔️
— CA: Reloaded Team
CombatArms: Reloaded(905641) Depot 905641
