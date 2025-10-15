Aviassembly was developed using the Unity game engine. Unity recently announced a security vulnerability affecting some versions of the engine. This patch should address the issue.

You can read more about it here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

To quote the blog above: "There is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability nor has there been any impact on users or customers." So as far as I know, there is no need to worry, But:



Please update your game to the latest version!