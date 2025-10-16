Introduced new functionality to prevent 'claim sniping'. When the primary port is completed in a newly colonised system, an exclusive lock on making claims FROM that system's colonisation contact will be enforced for a short period

The System Architect may exclusively make claims from the system for 30 minutes

After this 30 minutes expires, anyone within the System Architect's Squadron may make a claim for the next 23.5 hours This will function even if the System Architect is in their own solo Squadron

After a total of 24 hours, the exclusive claim rights lift and any player may make a claim from the newly constructed system Note that if the System Architect is not in a squadron, then only the 30 minute lockout applies