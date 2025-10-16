 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20400881 Edited 16 October 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Commanders, 

The Type-11 Prospector Update 2 is now live and addresses the following issues. 

 

Features of note: 

  • Introduced new functionality to prevent 'claim sniping'. When the primary port is completed in a newly colonised system, an exclusive lock on making claims FROM that system's colonisation contact will be enforced for a short period

    • The System Architect may exclusively make claims from the system for 30 minutes 

    • After this 30 minutes expires, anyone within the System Architect's Squadron may make a claim for the next 23.5 hours

      • This will function even if the System Architect is in their own solo Squadron

    • After a total of 24 hours, the exclusive claim rights lift and any player may make a claim from the newly constructed system

      • Note that if the System Architect is not in a squadron, then only the 30 minute lockout applies

    • The claim panel via the colonisation contact has been updated to display when a lockout is in effect, and details the remaining duration

Companion API 

  • Facility construction effort requirements info has been included in the /market endpoint 

Bug Fixes 

  • Fixed the main cause of the faction simulation (BGS) becoming stuck in some situations. This should resolve most instances of conflicts/expansion/influence etc. not functioning as intended. (Issue IDs: 73217, 78523, 69655, 73348, 78112)  

  • Fixed instances of a physics issue that could cause ships to explode

  • Fixed multiple issues with transferring cargo from your ship to fleet carrier inventory 

  • Fixed instances when transferring cargo to fleet carrier inventory, the transfer can sometimes silently fail with items "lost" on both the carrier and ship until a relog (Issue ID: 78801)  

  • Fixed instances of transferring all cargo at once from ship to fleet carrier inventory to fail 

Changed files in this update

Windows Elite: Dangerous Content (Win64) Depot 359326
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link