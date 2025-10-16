Greetings Commanders,
The Type-11 Prospector Update 2 is now live and addresses the following issues.
Features of note:
Introduced new functionality to prevent 'claim sniping'. When the primary port is completed in a newly colonised system, an exclusive lock on making claims FROM that system's colonisation contact will be enforced for a short period
The System Architect may exclusively make claims from the system for 30 minutes
After this 30 minutes expires, anyone within the System Architect's Squadron may make a claim for the next 23.5 hours
This will function even if the System Architect is in their own solo Squadron
After a total of 24 hours, the exclusive claim rights lift and any player may make a claim from the newly constructed system
Note that if the System Architect is not in a squadron, then only the 30 minute lockout applies
The claim panel via the colonisation contact has been updated to display when a lockout is in effect, and details the remaining duration
Companion API
Facility construction effort requirements info has been included in the /market endpoint
Bug Fixes
Fixed the main cause of the faction simulation (BGS) becoming stuck in some situations. This should resolve most instances of conflicts/expansion/influence etc. not functioning as intended. (Issue IDs: 73217, 78523, 69655, 73348, 78112)
Fixed instances of a physics issue that could cause ships to explode
Fixed multiple issues with transferring cargo from your ship to fleet carrier inventory
Fixed instances when transferring cargo to fleet carrier inventory, the transfer can sometimes silently fail with items "lost" on both the carrier and ship until a relog (Issue ID: 78801)
Fixed instances of transferring all cargo at once from ship to fleet carrier inventory to fail
