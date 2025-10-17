 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20400858 Edited 17 October 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Greetings, Chosen Ones!

Today’s update focuses on improving stability, fixing key gameplay bugs, and polishing several late-game systems. Thank you for all your feedback — your reports help us keep the Last Sun shining bright!



Gameplay Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where players could become stuck while constructing roads if a cutscene triggered mid-construction.
  • Resolved a bug where decision windows displayed a warning message instead of the mouse cursor, causing the game to stop responding afterward.
  • Fixed an issue where days skipped continuously after the night phase, preventing normal gameplay progression.
  • Addressed an infinite loading issue when attempting to load late-game save files.
  • Moon Ghost now correctly deals damage when Blood Zone range is set to 3.
  • Moon Temple now correctly damages the player instead of refilling the Blood Bar.
  • Fixed an issue where Altars could be built but no interaction menu appeared on click after loading certain saves.
  • Additional resources are now correctly displayed in the interface when selecting a location to build a Blood Beacon.
  • Chinampas now properly reinitialize agents and production after reloading a save.
  • Garden structures are now fully functional again.
  • Fixed an issue where the Garden positive Cataclysm did not increase Garden Trust.
  • The Rich Harvest Cataclysm bonus now correctly increases Chinampa field production values.
  • Treatment speed now correctly responds to the Healing Grass event.




UI & Visual Improvements

  • Fixed incorrect mouse pointer appearance in decision windows.
  • Construction grid now properly displays when placing Monuments.
  • Resolved a bug where red blueprints appeared in valid zones for Productivity and Water Beacons.
  • Fixed decimal value display in Blood Beacon UI for Blood Quality technology.
  • Marketplace order icons now update properly after selecting items.
  • Fixed Garden II–III upgrade localization mismatch.
  • Corrected the Garden Trust display when multiple Gardens are placed in the same city.




Fixed/Adjusted

  • Blessing of the Eagle reward is no longer granted twice after reloading a save.
  • Fixed an issue where the camera zoomed out too far when unlocking the first Region.
  • Various minor stability improvements and optimizations.
  • An issue has been fixed for Garden Trust, displaying wrong value with multiple Gardens placed in the city.
  • Fixed an issue where the night was constantly looping.
  • Late in the game, interaction with a building might suddenly lock. We fixed this issue.




Developer Note

We continue to refine Aztecs – The Last Sun based on your reports and feedback. Thank you for helping us improve the world under the Last Sun! Please keep sharing your thoughts on Steam and Discord — more updates and balancing tweaks are on the way soon.


Your teams from
Play2Chill & Toplitz Productions









