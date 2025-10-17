Gameplay Fixes

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck while constructing roads if a cutscene triggered mid-construction.



Resolved a bug where decision windows displayed a warning message instead of the mouse cursor, causing the game to stop responding afterward.



Fixed an issue where days skipped continuously after the night phase, preventing normal gameplay progression.



Addressed an infinite loading issue when attempting to load late-game save files.



Moon Ghost now correctly deals damage when Blood Zone range is set to 3.



Moon Temple now correctly damages the player instead of refilling the Blood Bar.



Fixed an issue where Altars could be built but no interaction menu appeared on click after loading certain saves.



Additional resources are now correctly displayed in the interface when selecting a location to build a Blood Beacon.



Chinampas now properly reinitialize agents and production after reloading a save.



Garden structures are now fully functional again.



Fixed an issue where the Garden positive Cataclysm did not increase Garden Trust.



The Rich Harvest Cataclysm bonus now correctly increases Chinampa field production values.



Treatment speed now correctly responds to the Healing Grass event.



UI & Visual Improvements

Fixed incorrect mouse pointer appearance in decision windows.



Construction grid now properly displays when placing Monuments.



Resolved a bug where red blueprints appeared in valid zones for Productivity and Water Beacons.



Fixed decimal value display in Blood Beacon UI for Blood Quality technology.



Marketplace order icons now update properly after selecting items.



Fixed Garden II–III upgrade localization mismatch.



Corrected the Garden Trust display when multiple Gardens are placed in the same city.



Fixed/Adjusted

Blessing of the Eagle reward is no longer granted twice after reloading a save.



Fixed an issue where the camera zoomed out too far when unlocking the first Region.



Various minor stability improvements and optimizations.



Developer Note

Greetings, Chosen Ones!Today’s update focuses on improving stability, fixing key gameplay bugs, and polishing several late-game systems. Thank you for all your feedback — your reports help us keep the Last Sun shining bright!We continue to refine Aztecs – The Last Sun based on your reports and feedback. Thank you for helping us improve the world under the Last Sun! Please keep sharing your thoughts on Steam and Discord — more updates and balancing tweaks are on the way soon.Your teams fromPlay2Chill & Toplitz Productions