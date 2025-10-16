Double, bubble, engine rumble,

Through the marsh and forest, tumble.

Fog drifts low and lanterns flicker,

Magic stirs as night grows thicker. In the swamp where wisps do play,

Haul your load a ghostly way.

Past the roots of crooked trees,

Through the howl of autumn breeze. Brackenhelm in moonlight glows,

Winding roads where mystery flows.

Cauldron brews and herbs ignite,

Witches sing in veiled delight. “Driver bold, come cross our land,

With pumpkin magic treats in hand.

From dock to keep, from vale to shore,

Six runs you need—and maybe more!” Autumn leaves and shadows dance,

Air is thick with spectral chance.

But fear not ghosts or forest groans—

The witches guard these ancient stones. So light your lamps and clutch the wheel,

For Halloween tonight is real!

Through portal gates you now shall go,

To Brackenreach, where legends grow. Upon return, attend the call,

To spread the spooky treats for all,

Not just to Brackenhelm as one,

But cities, towns and everyone. For Hauloween is in the air,

And there’s no time to flee nor dare

To hide away from all the treats

That wait for you, but not to eat,

NO, they must be hauled, delivered quick,

Then parked away, now that’s the trick!



Get ready to roll this Halloween in our Witches of Brackenreach - World of Trucks event, a hauntingly delightful twist to your usual trucking journey, where mystery and challenge meet the open road. The adventure begins today for Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator!







This year, we ask you to help us reach a combined community goal of 1,500,000 deliveries. That's a huge number, but we know that our #BestCommunityEver has no limits! Also, as you will see, there are a lot of exciting new things to look forward to!

Beyond the veil of our world lies Brackenreach, a mystical realm steeped in legend and guarded by three elemental witches. Now, through shimmering portals appearing across your homeland, you are invited to step into this spellbound valley to cross foggy swamps, brave eerie forests, and wind your way to the ancient Castle Brackenhelm. Help the witches and the villagers this Halloween by braving the haunted marshes to deliver vital Halloween supplies. The realm awaits your courage—and your arrival.

Your personal goal? Complete 15 Halloween deliveries across any trucking territory, including 3 to and 3 from Castle Brackenhelm, more detailed in the rules below.



On top of all this, you’re also encouraged to help spread the spooky and fun Halloween spirit across the rest of the world by delivering festive supplies to and from cities within the homeland. There will even be some enchanted cargo making its way from Brackenreach back to the homeland—perhaps the witches’ and villagers’ way of saying thank you for your help!





Our #WitchesOfBrackenreach this year offers a spellbindingly impressive new desktop theme that will run during our Halloween event celebrations, we hope you enjoy the lively and spooky atmosphere it brings!





We will also be hosting a special developer live stream where we’ll discuss how the event was designed, share some fun insights, and enjoy Halloween in a nice and relaxed session while playing and contributing towards the community goal. Join us on Tuesday, the 21st of October, from 18:00 CET on Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook, and journey to the Witches of Brackenreach with us!



Witches of Brackenreach Rules:

Using External Contracts with a World of Trucks-connected profile in Euro Truck Simulator 2, American Truck Simulator, or both, the community goal is to achieve 1,500,000 deliveries of Halloween treats and supplies to or from any city, including the mysterious land of Brackenreach, where your destination will be Castle Brackenhelm.

There are 4 types of cargo that can be delivered in this event:

Halloween Treats Halloween Costumes Halloween Herbs & Spices Halloween Crafts

Your personal goal is to complete 15 Halloween deliveries across any trucking territory, including 3 to and 3 from Castle Brackenhelm, using Euro Truck Simulator 2, American Truck Simulator or both games combined.

Your bonus goal is to discover the Witch House, hidden within the land of Brackenreach, by driving to it.

Rewards

Personal: Players who complete the required 15 or more Halloween deliveries will gain a unique World of Trucks Achievement plus an enchanted Witch's Compass cabin item, as a Steam inventory item.

