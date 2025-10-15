For this issue, it is difficult to recover affected save files. Please return to the morning save before the festival begins and play from there.

Act 3: Fixed an issue where time would stop after completing the “Star of Wisteria” quest.

Fixed an issue where the Cloud Gecko occasionally moved across water terrain.

Fixed an issue where text was not fully displayed in certain UI elements.

Issue where the <Candy Delivery Rank Test - Beginner> quest cannot be completed

Bug where Ellie can get stuck and be unable to escape in the Starlit Cave puzzle scene

Bug where the Quill does not appear during the first Quill tutorial

Bug where pressing the start menu and rapidly tapping buttons causes controls to freeze after loading

Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after reloading the affected save after restarting the game)

Issue where certain quests do not progress correctly (occurs when reloading a previous save without fully restarting the game)

Issue where some words display in Chinese font when playing in Japanese

Issue where certain resident quests do not progress or complete