v5.2.6.0
Patch Notes
Scenario
Act 3: Fixed an issue where time would stop after completing the “Star of Wisteria” quest.
For this issue, it is difficult to recover affected save files. Please return to the morning save before the festival begins and play from there.
Level Design
Fixed an issue where the Cloud Gecko occasionally moved across water terrain.
UI
Fixed an issue where text was not fully displayed in certain UI elements.
Fixed typographical errors.
System
Enabled the in-game Load function.
Major Known Issues Being Addressed
Issue where the <Candy Delivery Rank Test - Beginner> quest cannot be completed
Bug where Ellie can get stuck and be unable to escape in the Starlit Cave puzzle scene
Bug where the Quill does not appear during the first Quill tutorial
Bug where pressing the start menu and rapidly tapping buttons causes controls to freeze after loading
Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after reloading the affected save after restarting the game)
Issue where certain quests do not progress correctly (occurs when reloading a previous save without fully restarting the game)
Issue where some words display in Chinese font when playing in Japanese
Issue where certain resident quests do not progress or complete
Issue where if certain brooms are already purchased from Alvin, some brooms cannot be purchased from Diane or the Witches’ Catalogue shops
Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.
However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.
Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.
