15 October 2025 Build 20400781 Edited 15 October 2025 – 12:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Playtest version of Hoptale is now available on Steam!

Due to technical issues during the previous submission, we missed the initial Steam Next Fest demo timing.
To make up for it, we’ve opened this Playtest version so players can experience Hoptale early!

If you encounter any bugs or would like to share feedback, please feel free to reach out on our community page.
The official demo version will be released soon after the review passes — stay tuned!

(The developer will work hard to deliver! OuOb)

