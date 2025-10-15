 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Marvel Rivals Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20400762 Edited 15 October 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small update that allows to upgrade to a Pro license directly within the app (only for the web version).

🔎 Full changelog (2025.10.1)
📑 Full version history

🎲 Official webpage
📘 Documentation
💬 Discord server


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Tabletop Creator Depot Depot 861592
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 861593
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link