15 October 2025 Build 20400735 Edited 15 October 2025 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We've been made aware of a security vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489) within certain versions of the Unity Engine. While there is no evidence that this vulnerability has been exploited or that any player data was affected, we believe in proactive security.

To ensure the safety of our community, we have patched Seeking Dawn using the latest, secured version of Unity.

What you need to do:
Please ensure you have the latest version installed. For most users, Steam will update automatically. If it doesn't, you can trigger the update by verifying your game files or restarting Steam.

Thank you for your continued support and vigilance.

—The Seeking Dawn Team


Changed files in this update

Windows Seeking Dawn Content Depot 859341
