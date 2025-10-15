 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20400658 Edited 15 October 2025 – 12:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🆕 New Additions

New Feature: Store
A brand-new Store has been added, allowing players to purchase new components.
In this update, the Camera component is now available for 2500.

📸 Component: Camera

The Camera introduces four subcomponents, each with its own upgrade levels and income bonuses:

Image Sensor

Level 1: Cost 250, Earnings per video +1.25

Level 2: Cost 375, Earnings per video +2.35

Level 3: Cost 445, Earnings per video +1.55

Level 4: Cost 600, Earnings per video +2.00

Level 5: Cost 700, Earnings per video +2.15

Lens

Level 1: Cost 345, Earnings per video +2.00

Level 2: Cost 365, Earnings per video +0.90

Level 3: Cost 500, Earnings per video +2.45

Level 4: Cost 595, Earnings per video +1.15

Level 5: Cost 650, Earnings per video +2.25

Image Processor

Level 1: Cost 150, Earnings per video +1.35

Level 2: Cost 300, Earnings per video +1.70

Level 3: Cost 450, Earnings per video +3.05

Level 4: Cost 750, Earnings per video +4.75

Level 5: Cost 1200, Earnings per video +7.80

USB Connection

Level 1: Cost 100, Earnings per video +2.00

Level 2: Cost 175, Earnings per video +1.25

Level 3: Cost 245, Earnings per video +1.00

Level 4: Cost 365, Earnings per video +0.75

Level 5: Cost 450, Earnings per video +2.00

🐞 Bug Fixes

YT-0005:
Fixed an issue where only the income increase from an upgrade was displayed, instead of the total earnings for the current level.
It now correctly shows:
Earnings per video: (current amount) + (upgrade bonus).

YT-0006:
When an element reached its maximum level, it only displayed “Max Level”.
It now also shows the level number and the total earnings for that component.

⚙️ Technical Changes

Class Refactoring:
The Ordenadores class (which previously extended from Componentes) has been removed.
Its logic has been integrated directly into Componentes, removing unnecessary dependencies and making it more extensible for future components.

Encapsulation and Security Improvements:
To improve code safety and prevent future development issues, the following attributes have been made private:

In the Game class: cardLayout, mainContentPanel

In the Upgrade class: name, game, levels, nowlevels, incomePerUpgrade, cost[], incomePerVideo[]

Changed files in this update

Depot 3899231
