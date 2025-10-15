I'm th rilled to announce that my passion project, Isolation Simulator, is officially available on Steam in Early Access! 🎮 This game is a deeply personal exploration of isolation, inspired by the emotional and psychological challenges we faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Step into a world where your choices shape a unique journey every time you play.

What’s Isolation Simulator about?

In Isolation Simulator, you’ll experience a dynamic, reactive world that responds to your behavior in isolation. Every decision you make influences the story, leading to completely different events and outcomes across playthroughs. You can:

🏆 Complete the game and unlock numerous achievements.

🔍 Discover a secret ending that rewards the most curious players.

🌍 Feel the weight of isolation in a narrative inspired by real-world experiences.

Early Access: A Work in Progress

As this is an Early Access release, Isolation Simulator is not yet complete. You might encounter some bugs or rough edges, but I’m fully committed to polishing and expanding the game based on your feedback. Your support through purchases will directly fund future updates, new features, and a more refined experience.

Why Play Now?

Even in Early Access, Isolation Simulator offers a full playthrough with meaningful choices, gripping storytelling, and a chance to explore how your actions shape the world. Whether you approach isolation with resilience or struggle under its weight, every playthrough feels fresh and personal.

Join me on this journey! Grab Isolation Simulator on Steam now and help shape its future!

Thank you for your support, and I can’t wait to hear your thoughts! 💬

