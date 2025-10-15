Major Update!! Infrastructure Expansion

In the blink of an eye, Island Notes has been released for over a month. Thank you all for your continued attention and support. Island Notes will now welcome its first content update.

Summary:

New: This update adds a total of 57 new items, including 27 architectural models.

Remake: All modules of metal buildings have been completely remodeled, with 12 types of building modules remade.

The new content includes a power system and several automated buildings. Details are as follows (In the next phase, according to plan, we will focus on NPC creation and UI improvements. If you’re not familiar with our update roadmap, you can check previous posts):

Since there are too many images, I won’t list them one by one here — please refer to the summary image below.

Building Update Summary Image

New Buildings:

• Elevator Component

• Elevator Lift Platform

——With these two components, you’ll never have to climb stairs endlessly again!

• Powered Zipline

——A zipline that can slide in both directions. Note: sliding to higher elevations consumes electricity.

• Fuel Generator

——Generates electricity using wood, coal, or bio-oil. You’ll need to craft batteries to store the generated power.

• Lightning Generator

——An ultra-fast generator that can charge hundreds of batteries with a single lightning strike. The downside: some batteries may overload and break. A high-quality generator can reduce the chance of damage.

• Electric Bird Trap

——Place wheat inside to attract and capture birds using an electric current. Never worry about running out of feathers again.

• Automatic Harvester

——Place in lush plant areas to automatically harvest plants, mainly producing cordyceps and small ginseng.

• Automatic Mining Machine

——Automatically collects various minerals, enabling fully automated mining.

• Floor Lamp

• Hanging Lamp

——Two types of lamps, with a broader lighting range.

• Eternal Ice Refrigerator

——A high-capacity refrigerator with superior preservation effect.

• Alloy Ramp 2

• Wooden Fence

• Cement Half Wall

• Alloy Fence

——These three are all half-wall buildings.

• Lithium Ore

——The core ore for the power system. Note: it is scattered across the entire map rather than concentrated at one point. To produce in large quantities, use an automatic mining machine.

• Ore Foundation

• Ore Ceiling

• Ore Wall

• Ore Ramp 1

• Ore Ramp 2

• Ore Pillar

• Ore Right-Angle Roof

• Ore Door

——Ore-style building series.

• Small Frame

• Medium Frame

• Large Frame

——Wall decorations.

Remade Buildings:

New Metal Building White Models

New Metal Buildings in-game display

• Alloy Glass Door

• Alloy Glass Wall

• Alloy Glass Ceiling

• Alloy Glass Ramp

• Alloy Glass Right-Angle Roof

• Alloy Foundation

• Alloy Wall

• Alloy Wall Frame

• Alloy Ceiling

• Alloy Right-Angle Roof

• Alloy Ramp

• Alloy Pillar

• Alloy Door

Monster Drop Additions:

1. Added Automatic Mining Machine Blueprint and Building Suppression Device Blueprint to Specimen No. 50.

2. Added Automatic Grass Cutter Blueprint to Specimen No. 31.

3. Added Fuel Generator Blueprint to Elite Specimen No. 17.

4. Added Lightning Generator Blueprint to Elite Specimen No. 16.

5. Added Automatic Bird Trap Blueprint to Elite Specimen No. 9.

Fixes and Optimizations:

1. Added several large rare ore spots (collectable with tools).

2. Adjusted the gathering range of the axe.

3. Fixed the issue where wooden rack models penetrated the ceiling (Distillation Device, Cooking Pot, Cooling Device).

4. Fixed incorrect alloy consumption for framed glass walls.

5. Fixed incorrect durability for framed glass ramps.

6. Fixed the issue where production buildings did not stack items when inventory slots were full.