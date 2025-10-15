[b]Known Issues:[/b]

- Slippery slopes

- Rendering issues ("black holes") in certain camera angels caused by too much realtime lights and high quality shadows

- A lot of other stuff...

[b]Changelog:[/b]

- Changed island layouts and environment

- Minor optimization related change

- Added new location "The Cave" with a small interactivity and with freakin' cool design

- Added Uncursed logo behind the spirit well

- Added lighthouse doors (to be able to go to the top)

- Fixed poop spawn position on secret toilet

- Fixed spirit well to throw back items for sure

- Fixed lighthouse light to be more visible but not too much