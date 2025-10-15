[b]Known Issues:[/b]
- Slippery slopes
- Rendering issues ("black holes") in certain camera angels caused by too much realtime lights and high quality shadows
- A lot of other stuff...
[b]Changelog:[/b]
- Changed island layouts and environment
- Minor optimization related change
- Added new location "The Cave" with a small interactivity and with freakin' cool design
- Added Uncursed logo behind the spirit well
- Added lighthouse doors (to be able to go to the top)
- Fixed poop spawn position on secret toilet
- Fixed spirit well to throw back items for sure
- Fixed lighthouse light to be more visible but not too much
Changed files in this update