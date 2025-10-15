 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20399996 Edited 15 October 2025 – 09:46:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added support for Korean.

  • Fixed an issue where tempura shrimp could sometimes remain floating in midair.

  • Resolved character corruption issues with Simplified and Traditional Chinese.

  • Made other minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 3915141
