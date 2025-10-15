Version 1.0.15 – HYDRA: three heads, endless lava and zero mercy

New Level 16: HYDRA

Welcome to hell with a view… of lava.

- 🌋 Race along blazing cliffs where craters erupt if you get too close.

- 🔥 Hunt down **HYDRA**, a colossal three-headed beast spitting persistent fire. If it hits you, you’re toast.

- 🐉 Each head rains flames that keep burning on the ground. Your mission: dodge, survive, and strike back.

- ⚠️ Oh, and did we mention there are two brand-new enemy types waiting to ruin your day?



Easy? Nope. Epic? Absolutely.





Ready for the next event

- Everything’s prepared for a special promo/competition coming next weekend.

- We’ll reveal all the details soon… so get your engines (and nerves) ready.



In short: lava, fire, three heads, and a full-throttle ride through chaos.

