Major 15 October 2025 Build 20399948 Edited 15 October 2025 – 09:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.15 – HYDRA: three heads, endless lava and zero mercy

New Level 16: HYDRA

Welcome to hell with a view… of lava.
- 🌋 Race along blazing cliffs where craters erupt if you get too close.
- 🔥 Hunt down **HYDRA**, a colossal three-headed beast spitting persistent fire. If it hits you, you’re toast.
- 🐉 Each head rains flames that keep burning on the ground. Your mission: dodge, survive, and strike back.
- ⚠️ Oh, and did we mention there are two brand-new enemy types waiting to ruin your day?

Easy? Nope. Epic? Absolutely.

Ready for the next event

- Everything’s prepared for a special promo/competition coming next weekend.
- We’ll reveal all the details soon… so get your engines (and nerves) ready.

In short: lava, fire, three heads, and a full-throttle ride through chaos.

Changed files in this update

