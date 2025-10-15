Reworked upgrade jades to instead require a new location, the Reforge Workshop. Additionally upgrading costs a variety of resources, but also gives a preview of the results.

Introduced a new mechanic, hidden potential. This is items with locked quality, that can be unlocked via the Reforging Workshop. Some hidden potential is added when upgrading an item (50% of the stars lost) but there are also a variety of items around the world that can be found with hidden potential.

The Star Observers now have a variety of mount recipes for sale.

You can now rebind most of the key bindings in the game.

You can now change your character image at any time from the statistics dialog.

Right clicking a technique in the stance editor or an action in the loadout editor will immediately open the edit dialog.