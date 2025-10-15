Changes
Reworked upgrade jades to instead require a new location, the Reforge Workshop. Additionally upgrading costs a variety of resources, but also gives a preview of the results.
Introduced a new mechanic, hidden potential. This is items with locked quality, that can be unlocked via the Reforging Workshop. Some hidden potential is added when upgrading an item (50% of the stars lost) but there are also a variety of items around the world that can be found with hidden potential.
The Star Observers now have a variety of mount recipes for sale.
You can now rebind most of the key bindings in the game.
You can now change your character image at any time from the statistics dialog.
Right clicking a technique in the stance editor or an action in the loadout editor will immediately open the edit dialog.
Added keybinding to start auto-battle.
Bug Fixes
Fixed inability to swap equipment loadouts.
Fixed custom player images not rendering on all screens.
Fixed performance drop in combat when using a custom image.
Fixed burst talisman from bursting too early.
Fixed many typos.
Fixed pathfinding when travelling multiple nodes.
Fixed flashing of buttons during auto combat. Now only the auto battle button is shown (and kept on screen).
Fixed inability to start combat rounds with stances what dont have full techniques slotted.
Changed files in this update