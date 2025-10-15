 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20399816 Edited 15 October 2025 – 10:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Reworked upgrade jades to instead require a new location, the Reforge Workshop. Additionally upgrading costs a variety of resources, but also gives a preview of the results.

  • Introduced a new mechanic, hidden potential. This is items with locked quality, that can be unlocked via the Reforging Workshop. Some hidden potential is added when upgrading an item (50% of the stars lost) but there are also a variety of items around the world that can be found with hidden potential.

  • The Star Observers now have a variety of mount recipes for sale.

  • You can now rebind most of the key bindings in the game.

  • You can now change your character image at any time from the statistics dialog.

  • Right clicking a technique in the stance editor or an action in the loadout editor will immediately open the edit dialog.

  • Added keybinding to start auto-battle.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed inability to swap equipment loadouts.

  • Fixed custom player images not rendering on all screens.

  • Fixed performance drop in combat when using a custom image.

  • Fixed burst talisman from bursting too early.

  • Fixed many typos.

  • Fixed pathfinding when travelling multiple nodes.

  • Fixed flashing of buttons during auto combat. Now only the auto battle button is shown (and kept on screen).

  • Fixed inability to start combat rounds with stances what dont have full techniques slotted.

