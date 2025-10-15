First off let me apologize for the delay in getting these fixes out, there were a LOT of things I needed to work on. However, the game will be better than ever! (and you can actually play ch5 smh sorry about that one). But without further ado lets hop into the changes buckle up:

- patched the big scary Unity breach or whatever

Fixes:

- fixed issue with applying ch4 and 5 customizations in the main menu

- fixed missing credits on main menu

- fixed sizing on main menu credits

- fixed an issue with Ch5 lvl 2 being unplayable due to a weird hit box on the character model

- fixed an issue where the incorrect level images were being displayed for chapter 5

- fixed an issue where the collectables in ch5 weren't correctly giving the customization

- fixed an issue in the main menu where it was incorrectly displaying the ch5 customizations as already unlocked

- fixed an issue where ch2 lvl5 has no checkpoint

- fixed an issue where the player missile was not damaging stationary destroyable objects

- fixed an issue in ch3 lvl2 where end explosion things don't chain and the wall explosion was killing the player

- fixed an issue in ch2 lvl2 with pathing for some of the boats

- fixed an issue with the checkpoint locking in the player in ch2 lvl2

- fixed an issue where dialogue was not playing when destroying the power towers in ch5 lvl2 base part 1

- fixed an issue where fall pits were blocking bullets in ch5 lvl5

- fixed an issue in ch1 lvl2 where if you restarted from checkpoint there was another waypoint active

- fixed an issue in ch2 lvl3 where after restarting from checkpoint would prevent a waypoint from activating

- fixed missile ready text not reappearing when fully charged after first shot

- fixed initial drop pods still spawning when starting from checkpoint in ch3 lvl1

- fixed ch5 end text formatting

- fixed ch4 final boss death obj

- fixed issue with mini boss boat pathing ch4 lvl1

- fixed issue where you couldn't move while on elevators that are moving in ch4 lvl5

- fixed an issue where some enemies were getting stuck behind a door on floor 2 in ch4 lvl5

- fixed an issue where enemies didn't spawn in after restarting from checkpoint in ch4 lvl5

- fixed issue where a casing was shot out when flat top cannon was equipped as gun skin

- corrected the death object for the missile mech

- added missing over health functionality to heli/sub script

- added missing cam shake to train boss parts

Additional changes:

- added in missing piece of geometry in ch4 lvl5

- turned off the lights on the destroyed snowmobile (its dead!)

- renamed the ally transport in ch4 lvl2

- tweaked the first cutscene of ch4 a bit

- removed to be continued from ch3 and 4 ending cutscenes

- increased music volume on audio master slightly for better hearablity (is that a word)

- increased the music volume specifically for the final level of ch5

- slightly lowered enemy torpedo damage

- optimized ch3 lvl2

- optimized the do damage script

- adjusted the color value change based on health amount to become yellow and red sooner to better represent danger

- increased dialogue base volume for better mixing (you may need to tweak your settings)

- adjusted the range of the cam shake of various death objects

- added most missing enemies/bosses that work with the maps to the arcade

Phew well there's that! Hopefully you are all able to enjoy Chapter 5 to the fullest now that everything is playable and most issues have been resolved! I am looking to address the arcade with some much-needed overhauls since there are two non-standard boats you can control and several enemies that don't work with the existing maps so look forward to that in the future! I am also looking to get the menus working correctly with controller so you can finally play the whole game with one so stay tuned for that too!

Once again thanks to everyone thats played I hope you enjoyed it!

- Ty