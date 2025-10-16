Message to Players Showdown Update Reduced Difficulty of Recruiting Limited Heroes Hero Growth Mitigation and Quality of Life Improvement Content Improvement and Reward Increase for Boss Trial (Solo/Party), Raid Battle, and More In Closing

Message to Players

Hello, Heroes. This is the B&S Heroes development team.

We've released our second update on October 14, and we hope you’re all enjoying it!

We've prepared this second Developer Letter to respond to some of the feedback we've received since our last Developer Letter, and to give you an overview of where B&S Heroes is headed.

Showdown Update

We've noticed that many of you have shared the same opinion regarding a particular meta in Showdown.

We're of course talking about the meta of running an extremely defensive team centered around defense and healing.

Of course, utilizing variety in team composition for tactical gameplay would be the ideal approach.

However, after taking a closer look at the gameplay feedback we've received from many of you, we've concluded that these defensive team compositions for Showdown are far too high of a win rate. They also end up slowing down the overall tempo of the game, making it less fun.

So, we've done a balance update on the Heroes' Tactics Skills to help counter the high win rate of these defensive teams.

We made three major changes to the direction of Showdown updates.

First, we've improved the buff removal abilities of Ju Horang, Gunma, Juwol, Salkhi the Swift, Nero, Ku Yang, and Sansu to better counter shields and recovery buffs.

Second, we had initially added stat adjustment to defense and HP in Showdown to encourage sustained combat with balanced offense and defense.

However, based on your feedback that the tempo is too slow, we've decided to remove the defense and HP adjustment for Showdown and replace them with increased PvP damage to speed up the tempo of the game.

Lastly, we're changing the trigger condition for Soul Time from 45/50/55 turns to 40/45/50 turns to allow for more aggressive combat. Additionally, in future updates, when all turns are spent and the match is still undecided, the winner will be decided based on the highest remaining HP.

Also, we've added the Quick Battle function with this update.

It's sort of a 'skip' feature where the match is decided immediately without needing to play manually.

We'd love to keep hearing your feedback, and we'll be sure to take it into consideration and improve the game.

Reduced Difficulty of Recruiting Limited Heroes

The recruitment period for the first Limited Hero, Poharan, has ended.

We've done a review of the difficulty of obtaining Limited Heroes based on internal data and feedback from players, and we've concluded that Poharan was much harder to recruit than we expected. So, we decided it was time for an overhaul.

We've decided to ease the difficulty of recruitment for future Limited Heroes.

Starting with the new Limited Hero, "Baek Buyong," we're increasing the amount of Favor earned by 1.5x (from 20 to 30) to encourage more players to try out the Limited Hero.

We're also thinking of more ways to provide opportunities to recruit Heroes,such as providing more Limited Hero Recruit Plaques through gameplay or repricing these items to make them more affordable.

First, we'll be adding Hero Recruit Plaques and Limited Hero Recruit Plaques as rewards for completing Epic Quests, so you'll be able to recruit more Heroes as you complete the Quests.

We're on track to have a total of 42 Common Hero Recruit Plaques and 46 Limited Hero Recruit Plaques available by the end of Chapter 20.

Of course, we'll also be retroactively rewarding those who have already completed the Epic Quests.

Hero Growth Mitigation and Quality of Life Improvement

B&S Heroes will have a lot of new Heroes releasing in the future, which will lead to even more diverse team compositions.

We'll be making improvements to Hero progression difficulty, and other convenient features, to help you feel less overwhelmed by new Heroes.

With the latest update, we have expanded the Share Equipment limit from 20 to 30 Heroes to eliminate the need to swap equipment so frequently.

We’ve also increased the base duration of the Underground Dungeon to nine minutes, which can be extended further through recharging.

Previously, even with the Time Recharge Hourglass, recharging would be required after just three minutes of gameplay, which was a bit of hassle. So, we've improved this feature for you to be more immersed in the gameplay, based on your selection.

We also plan to add a feature to skip Underground Dungeon gameplay, and we're discussing exactly how that will be applied and how the rewards will be calculated.

In future updates, we'll make it easier for you to grow and progress by increasing the number of Requests that can be accepted, expanding the availability and quantity of Skill Books, and more.

Content Improvement and Reward Increase for Boss Trial (Solo/Party), Raid Battle, and More

There was also a lot of feedback regarding rewards for certain content.

We’ve noticed that Boss Trial (Party) and Raid Battle, in particular, don’t offer sufficiently satisfying rewards for the effort they require, and that Exploration does not feel rewarding enough. To address this, we're rebalancing the overall rewards of the game's main content to improve satisfaction.

We're currently focusing our efforts on Boss Trial (Solo/Party), Raid Battle, Exploration, Tactical Trial, and Legacy Grounds, but we'll be doing a full review and making the necessary improvements.

For starters, in Boss Trial (Solo/Party), we'll be expanding Battle Tokens, currently only available when playing Hard difficulty, to be available on Normal difficulty. This will allow players to earn enough to exchange for plenty of rewards in the Battle Token Exchange Shop.

Moving forward, we want to make sure you don't have the unpleasant experience of having to play the harder difficulty of a previous Boss Trial just to earn Battle Tokens.

Additionally, the newly updated Raid Battle includes more exciting rewards, to encourage players to dive into the challenge and check out the newly updated content.

We're also increasing the number of Skill Books obtainable in Bounty Hunt and lowering the difficulty of the Tactical Trial so that more players can take on higher stages.

We're also looking to expand Epic Quest rewards, revamp Legacy Grounds rewards, and roll out other improvements to make sure you're getting the most out of your gameplay.

In Closing

Our development team is always eager to hear your feedback.

In addition to the responses we've provided in today's letter, we're always carefully reviewing your feedback, and strive to bring you more content to improve your Blade & Soul Heroes experience.

The B&S Heroes team is working on a tighter schedule to ensure that you have plenty to look forward to every week with more dense updates.

We're also excited to announce that after Baek Buyong, we'll be introducing an original character unique to the Global Version of B&S Heroes.

You can read more details about our recent update in the [Patch Notes].

We appreciate your continued support and feedback.

With that, we’ll bring this letter to a close and look forward to seeing you again in the next one.

Thank you.

—The Blade & Soul Heroes Development Team—



