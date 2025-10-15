 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20399694 Edited 15 October 2025 – 10:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Game updated with new content and newest Unity secure build - nobody will invade your PC by playing it ;)

More updates coming soon due to a long development cycle.

This build is very old.. next update will include Demo content for all to play and Major Release for the base game.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Windows Draco Dux Depot 460731
