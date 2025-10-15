Q：What is the official release date and price？

​● Release Date: October 16, 2025, 07:00 (UTC+0)

● Pricing: The standard price is $17.99. A 12% launch discount ($15.83) will be available for the first two weeks.

Q: Which store platforms will the game be available on?​​

​● Store Platforms: STEAM, Epic Games Store,Mac App Store

Q: In which regions will the game be released, and what languages are supported?

● Release Regions: Global.

● Supported Languages: Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, English, Japanese, German, Russian, Spanish, Korean, French, Portuguese.

Q: Which operating systems are currently supported?

​● Supported Systems: Windows, Mac OS (The Mac version is currently available for purchase on STEAM and the Mac App Store).

Q: What content is included in the full version?

🎯 Expanded Content Compared to the Demo

-Gameplay: 50+ hours of playable content for a first playthrough (The Demo offered about 6-10 hours).

-Maps: 5 maps (The 2 existing Demo maps + 3 new, larger maps).

-Items/Props: Thousands of lootable items.

-Quest: Approximately 4-5 times the number of quests compared to the Demo.

-Weapons/Equipment: Over 50 types of weapons in the full version.

-Progression: Deeper skill trees and significantly more upgradeable content in the full version.

🎯 More Newbie-Friendly Game Experience

-Difficulty Options: Added a Custom Difficulty option alongside the six preset difficulties (Scavenge, Relaxed, Balanced, Survival, Extreme, Rage). Rage Mode is unlocked after clearing any difficulty and features stricter survival rules.

-Newbie Friendly: Further improved the tutorial area and guidance prompts. Please pay attention to the symbols on the ground and pop-up bubble hints.

Q: How should I choose the right difficulty for me?​​

-Scavenge: Ideal for players focused on looting, with minimal combat intensity. Great for newcomers to the genre!

-Relaxed: Suitable for players who want some challenge but not too much pressure.

-Balanced: Recommended for players with some experience in shooter and survival games.

-Survival: Suitable for players familiar with this game. If you have experience from the Demo, you can consider trying this difficulty.

-Extreme: For players seeking self-challenge. Go ahead, accept the challenge!

Q: Does the full version support multiplayer？

Current version does not support multiplayer co-op.

Q: Does the full version support MODs/Steam Workshop?​​

MODs/Steam Workshop is supported.

Q: Where can I find my game save files?

Saves are 100% locally stored.

Path: %appdata%/../locallow/teamsoda/duckov

Q: I have a Demo save file. Can I transfer my progress to the full version?

The full version has many updates compared to the Demo. Using old saves may cause compatibility issues. We recommend starting a new save file for the best experience.

Q: If I change platforms, can I continue my progress?

🔄 Cross-platform save transfer IS supported!

Since our saves are stored locally in a folder, if you switch platforms on the same PC and haven't manually deleted the relevant files, you can continue playing with your existing saves.

Q: If I change devices, will my previous progress still be there?

Since our saves are stored locally on the device, if you change devices, we recommend manually backing up your original save files and transferring them to the new device. You can find the saves in the %appdata%/../locallow/teamsoda/duckov folder.

Q: Does the game support cloud saves?

The game supports cloud saves on Steam, Epic

Q: Will game updates delete my save files?

🛡️ Save data safety is unaffected!

Our saves are stored locally. If you haven't manually deleted them from your computer, your saves will still be there and usable after updating the game or even after reinstalling it.

Q: When all three save slots are full, how do I start a new game?

The game currently only supports 3 simultaneous save slots.

If all 3 are full, you need to clear one of the previous saves to create a new one.

How to clear an old save:

1.Return to the Main Menu.

2.Press and hold the "Clear Save Data" button.

3.Confirm the deletion, and you can then create a new save.

Q: What are the PC system requirements?

● Minimum Configuration:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600 / Intel Core i7-9700

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 16 GB available space

● Recommended Configuration:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5700 / Intel Core i7-9700

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 16 GB available space

Q: Can I use a controller to play the game?

❌ Controller is not currently supported. Keyboard and Mouse are required. The development team is researching controller adaptation solutions. We will notify everyone promptly if controller support is added in the future.

Q: What should I do if the game stuck?

First, try using the "GET UNSTUCK" button in the game.

If you encounter persistent freezes, bugs, or other issues, please contact our customer service or join our discord group for feedback.

Q: How can I contact the official team if I find a bug, have suggestions, or for collaboration?

We recommend filling out the following form:

https://usersurvey.wjx.cn/vm/rhLtxn0.aspx

You can also contact our customer service or join our Discord community.

If you encounter bugs, freezes, or other issues affecting your experience, please be sure to provide relevant screenshots (videos are even better), describe the problem in as much detail as possible (including when and how it occurred), and your contact information to help us locate and fix the issue. (Joining the Discord group is highly recommended for feedback!).

Q: How to contact us & join the communities?

📢 Official Accounts

X (Twitter): https://x.com/GameDuckov

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GameDuckov

📢 Player Communities

Discord International Community: https://discord.gg/BAgYfrSBaS