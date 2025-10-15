Dear players,

We will be performing urgent maintenance on Oct 15, 2025 (UTC).

During this period, DK Online will be unavailable.

We anticipate the maintenance to last approximately 1 hour.



Duration: 1 hour

02:00 - 03:00 (PDT, 10/14-15, 2025)

09:00 - 10:00 (UTC, 10/15. 2025)

Changes:



Server stabilization



* Please note that the estimated length of time for maintenance is subject to change. We will update you if there are any changes.

Thank you for your understanding.

Best Regards,

DK Online Team