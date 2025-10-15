 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20399546 Edited 15 October 2025 – 09:06:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players,

We will be performing urgent maintenance on Oct 15, 2025 (UTC).

During this period, DK Online will be unavailable.

We anticipate the maintenance to last approximately 1 hour.

Duration: 1 hour

  • 02:00 - 03:00 (PDT, 10/14-15, 2025)

  • 09:00 - 10:00 (UTC, 10/15. 2025)

Changes:

  • Server stabilization

* Please note that the estimated length of time for maintenance is subject to change. We will update you if there are any changes.

Thank you for your understanding.

Best Regards,

DK Online Team

Changed files in this update

Windows DK Online Content Depot 781031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link