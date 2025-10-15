Patch Notes
- Abyss souls still awarded from runs ending in death
- New Abyssal Perk added
- New item added
- Planet ROC, Cave dungeon improvements: Titan location map icon / Can fast travel to Titan location after spawning it / Added new small creature that spawns throughout the map
- Other small adjustments
Small Content and Improvement Update
Update notes via Steam Community
