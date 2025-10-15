 Skip to content
Major 15 October 2025 Build 20399401 Edited 15 October 2025 – 08:59:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New hero Nymiara:

Nymiara heals an ally or herself, and damages units that attack her. Her self healing is only 65% effective. Each heal causes the healed target to deal 6% more damage. Melee units +50% health. When you upgrade melee units Nymiara gains +5% healing, when you upgrade Nymiara melee units gain +5% health. You cannot upgrade ranged units, and you cannot use spells.

  • Abomination boss (level 30 forest) damage from 750 to 1250.

  • There is now less space at the top of the screen for units, so healthbars now shouldn’t go off screen.


