New hero Nymiara:

Nymiara heals an ally or herself, and damages units that attack her. Her self healing is only 65% effective. Each heal causes the healed target to deal 6% more damage. Melee units +50% health. When you upgrade melee units Nymiara gains +5% healing, when you upgrade Nymiara melee units gain +5% health. You cannot upgrade ranged units, and you cannot use spells.

Abomination boss (level 30 forest) damage from 750 to 1250.

There is now less space at the top of the screen for units, so healthbars now shouldn’t go off screen.



