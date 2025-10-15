 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20399284 Edited 15 October 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Due to the Unity security issue (see details here) we have patched the game to the latest Unity version. We wish you all good hunting!

And don't forget to share your post-action battlemaps ːsteamhappyː

Changed files in this update

