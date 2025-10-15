Hey everyone!
We’ve pushed a small hotfix addressing a few stability and usability issues reported in the latest build.
- Fixed an issue that could cause loot containers to break if an interaction failed.
- Fixed a bug allowing players to sleep when not supposed to, which could cause a stuck state.
- Added new warning messages when attempting to sleep while injured, not tired enough, or trying to camp indoors, clearly explaining why the action can’t be performed.
- Added a toggle to the C key — if the campsite outline appears by mistake, press C again to remove it easily.
Thanks!
Changed files in this update