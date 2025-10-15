 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20399239 Edited 15 October 2025 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🩹 Hotfix Update – Sleep Logic & Interaction Fix

Hey everyone!

We’ve pushed a small hotfix addressing a few stability and usability issues reported in the latest build.


  • Fixed an issue that could cause loot containers to break if an interaction failed.
  • Fixed a bug allowing players to sleep when not supposed to, which could cause a stuck state.
  • Added new warning messages when attempting to sleep while injured, not tired enough, or trying to camp indoors, clearly explaining why the action can’t be performed.
  • Added a toggle to the C key — if the campsite outline appears by mistake, press C again to remove it easily.


Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2737771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link