Our newest patch is now live! This update introduces new cinematics for Chapter 1, a new masculine voice option, and the ability to choose between automatic or manual environmental jumping.

Riding Club Emblems: Club Leaders now have the option of creating and customizing a custom Emblem for their Riding Club!

All Chapter One cinematics have been added! We will continue to add new cutscenes to Chapters 2 and 3 as they are finished.

Ch. 1 - Home Sweet Home: Alex and Sarah reminiscence about the past.

Ch. 1 - Alex Witnesses Something : Alex’s investigation brings them face to face with an inexplicable scene.

Ch. 1 - Enter the Lighthouse: Alex’s search brings them to the Lighthouse.

Ch. 1 - Top of the Lighthouse: Alex takes a moment to admire the view of Alderwood Island.

Fall Pumpkin Hunt: For Autumn we’ve scattered pumpkins all across the island. Can you find all 24 pumpkin spots? Join our Discord if you’d like a few hints!

New Masculine Voice: A new masculine voice option - named Type 2 - is now available for players at the Stylist and during Character Creation! Changing Existing Characters: By speaking to the Stylist downtown, players now have the option to change their Voice Type. New Characters: New characters can choose between a feminine and masculine voice during character creation when selecting their Voice Type.



Environmental Jumping Updates: This iteration of environmental jumping seeks to give players more control over when they decide to clear obstacles. Automatic Jumping Toggle: Automatic Jumping can be turned off by heading to your in-game options and toggling the appropriate setting. Manual Environmental Jumping: After updating their settings, players will be able to jump over specific objects only if they press space bar in time.



Main Menu Server Messages: System messages have been added to the main menu, allowing us to notify players in-game of scheduled maintenance and server outages.

Continued to improve art asset optimization and in-game performance.

Improved Farrier UI: New UI elements have been added when upgrading items.

Continued to edit text to remove typos and improve overall flow.

Nav mesh improvements were made to improve inaccessible areas and objects.

Resolved streaming issues for several buildings in Downtown Alderwood.

Fixed a bug where select UI prompts displayed the wrong key needed to track Weekly Tasks.

Fixed a camera bug that occurred when talking to Sarah during the “What happened to Jack Willow?” side quest.

Fixed an issue that blocked players from finishing “Heather Challenge” if they quit the conversation when speaking to her outside the Equestrian Center.

Enter the dark in Ghosts of Alderwood, our limited-time Halloween event! Alderwood feels a little spookier this month… we’re getting into the holiday spirit with some special community events:

Discord Q&A Session: We’ll be hitting the trails and taking questions over in Discord this Friday at 4:15pm CEST. Have a burning question? Just want to join us for a relaxing group ride? Pop on over and hang out with the Community team!

Community Pumpkin Hunt: We’ve decorated the island with pumpkins far and wide. Can you find all 24 locations? Share your favorite spots with us on social media or on Discord!