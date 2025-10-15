VERSION 2.2.0 -------------------------------------------------
- Fixed an issue of items not being selectable in the Inventory (issue was caused in previous build)
- Fixed floating items going over the player when swimming at them
- Fixed floating items disappearing/falling when approaching
- Fixed issue of player being catapulted out of airplane when pausing too long in intro scene.
- Fixed door problem in Intro Scene.
- Fixed a broken shader in the underwater environment
- Mantas not leaving water surface anymore when coming close
- Master volume does not revert anymore when hitting Apply in Settings Menu
Known Issues
- Speared Crabs cannot be taken at the moment. Being investigated.
- Unstable trader physics
Changed files in this update