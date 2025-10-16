Hello, everyone! Following the release of Patch 0.5.2, we decided to improve player's QoL and update a little mechanics that will make your gameplay more comfortable in this patch, along with various bug fixes.



Additionally, we've improved the UI and added Thai language support to celebrate Duriano's participation in the Thailand Game Show 2025 in Thailand.

General Gameplay Update

Now shop will auto-reroll when player buy all item

Now enemy will be stunned when hit by player’s dash

Now trap will active with enemy

Now Surtr’s Horse will be stunned when it hit Surtr

Update new information ‘Others’ in Codex

Menu & UI Update

Thai Localization

Improve navigation UX

Improve UX of stat panel

Bug Fixes