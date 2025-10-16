Hello, everyone! Following the release of Patch 0.5.2, we decided to improve player's QoL and update a little mechanics that will make your gameplay more comfortable in this patch, along with various bug fixes.
Additionally, we've improved the UI and added Thai language support to celebrate Duriano's participation in the Thailand Game Show 2025 in Thailand.
General Gameplay Update
Now shop will auto-reroll when player buy all item
Now enemy will be stunned when hit by player’s dash
Now trap will active with enemy
Now Surtr’s Horse will be stunned when it hit Surtr
Update new information ‘Others’ in Codex
Menu & UI Update
Thai Localization
Improve navigation UX
Improve UX of stat panel
Bug Fixes
Fixed bug where player can’t switch text damage option during a gameplay
Fixed bug where the localize of god’s skill active & image of njord god’s skill didn't show
Fixed navigation of display options
Fixed bug where the difficulty’s description didn't update match to selected language
Fixed bug where the info panels exceed from the screen
Fixed bug where the Surtr’s move were dealing too much damage to the player
Fixed bug where the item ‘Brogildr's Forge Ember’ can’t active effect after player quit the game and then continue
Changed files in this update