16 October 2025 Build 20399158
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone! Following the release of Patch 0.5.2, we decided to improve player's QoL and update a little mechanics that will make your gameplay more comfortable in this patch, along with various bug fixes.

Additionally, we've improved the UI and added Thai language support to celebrate Duriano's participation in the Thailand Game Show 2025 in Thailand.

General Gameplay Update

  • Now shop will auto-reroll when player buy all item

  • Now enemy will be stunned when hit by player’s dash

  • Now trap will active with enemy

  • Now Surtr’s Horse will be stunned when it hit Surtr

  • Update new information ‘Others’ in Codex

Menu & UI Update

  • Thai Localization

  • Improve navigation UX

  • Improve UX of stat panel

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug where player can’t switch text damage option during a gameplay

  • Fixed bug where the localize of god’s skill active & image of njord god’s skill didn't show

  • Fixed navigation of display options

  • Fixed bug where the difficulty’s description didn't update match to selected language

  • Fixed bug where the info panels exceed from the screen

  • Fixed bug where the Surtr’s move were dealing too much damage to the player

  • Fixed bug where the item ‘Brogildr's Forge Ember’ can’t active effect after player quit the game and then continue

Changed files in this update

