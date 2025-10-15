End State update 0.8 is now available. It's been a long time since the last update and I get why some of you might think the project has been abandoned, but I assure you it's not. There have been challenging times, but I feel we have now regained momentum and we will be seeing the game to completion. Our plan is to release another update around the end of this year.

This version of End State has a number of bigger changes that reflect the direction where we want to take the final game.

The new starting operator templates.

The first thing is the premise change affecting the beginning of the campaign. Instead of being hired to take a team to Brekovia, you'll select two operatives who are already in the country when the agency assets are hit. The beginning is now imagined as a more of a survival situation. Currently there are 21 missions of which about 7 are mandatory to complete the story to the point it's implemented now, which is roughly half. The campaign is cut-off after the 3rd story mission (the safehouse) for now but getting the full campaign in the game is high priority.

The new satellite map layout.

The playable operators in this version are more of a templates for different play styles. They are soldier, recon, assault, breacher and sniper. Each has different equipment and stat focus. In the future they are planned to have special skills that enchance their ability to perform in their role and we want to create more personalized characters for the final game.

New tactical missions.

The enemy progression and difficulty in general has been adjusted. The current version should be more approachable and offer more varied tactical situations. We are interested to hear how players feel about this so feel free to leave us feedback!

Main changes

Meta

New premise and mission structure

New starting operator templates

Redesigned enemy progression

Strategic

New map location & connection layout

Roadblocks now block specific connections

Outposts prevent access to other items in the location

Tactical

Balance changes (AP, HP and damage amounts)

Units can drop and pickup items

Weapons have separate suspicious/alarming noise ranges

Unit multi-selection (CTRL + drag)

Units can move simultaneously

Units can set long movement paths

Interruption: allow target to select action when strafing

Mission objective indicators

Improved AI (aggressive and defensive variations)

Other