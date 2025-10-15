Remember the water-ring toy that pushed tiny rings with water pressure?

Turtle Game brings that childhood memory back to life — a soothing digital ocean filled with bubbles, turtles, and gentle physics. 🌊

In this relaxing game, every movement feels alive — rings, currents, and even the gentle push of the water. We’ll keep refining the physics to make the underwater world feel even more natural. Turtle Game was created from a wish to preserve the joy of a nostalgic toy — to let those childhood moments live on in digital form.

As the game evolves, new sea creatures, backgrounds, and soft soundscapes will be added — small updates to keep the ocean alive.

5% of all net revenue will be donated to ocean and sea turtle conservation organizations. Donation reports — including transaction receipts and recipient confirmations — will be published quarterly on our Steam community page. Thank you for helping us protect the sea that inspired this game. 🐢💙

Future Update Plan

We plan to expand Turtle Game step by step — focusing on playability, immersion, and connection with the community.

Upcoming updates will include(v1.0.1):

🐢 Steam Leaderboards — compete globally and with friends.

🌐 Additional Language Support — more translations for global players.

🐠 New Sea Creatures and Backgrounds — with enhanced creature animations and motion.

The v1.0.1 update is scheduled for release on November 1, followed by the public announcement of v1.0.2, which will continue to build on these new systems and improvements.

Player feedback will play a big role in shaping future updates. Please share your thoughts and suggestions directly on our Steam Community discussions.

Thank you for being part of Turtle Game’s journey.

We’ll keep improving step by step with your feedback. 🌊