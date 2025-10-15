- Some minor fixes have been made to the Leaderboard functionality so that the game doesn't send data when it's not needed.
Also, one player managed to tweak a variable in their save file (or something like that) to 0, so that result ended up showing on the Leaderboard too. It's funny, but we decided to replace the fancy 00:00 with an equally fancy GG:WP, lol.
- The logic behind the REDUCED CAMERA SHAKE option has been updated.
As we mentioned in the patch notes for the very first update, the game has two types of camera shake: the one triggered by character animations when you're moving with WASD keys, and an additional, fake shake. Previously, this option just disabled the fake camera shake.
Now, we've completely removed that fake shake from the game, and the option instead tweaks the character's WASD animations. It looks a bit clunky, but we hope it'll help players who love the game but get physically uncomfortable from the camera movement.
- Fixed a bug with interactive item collisions that could cause some chairs and the beloved madman to topple over at the start of the game.
Best Regards,
Ells&Pills
