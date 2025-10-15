Lords of Ravage is now available on Steam! In this dark tactical RPG with roguelike elements from Synthetic Domain and 101XP, you stand on the side of evil. Step into the role of the mighty Lord of Ravage: command your minions, devise sinister tactics, crush your enemies in turn-based battles, and seek the artifact that could alter the fate of the world.

Lords of Ravage features:

A tactical RPG where you embody pure evil. Become the Lord of Ravage and lead your minions to conquer kingdoms in deeply strategic turn-based combat.

Three unique campaigns. Play as the ruthless warrior Berold, the witch-sorceress Zavrys, or the demoness Azneya. Each character has their own story, motivations, and devastating combat style.

Meaningful choices and consequences. Conquer regions and decide who to spare or burn to a crisp. Your actions affect the Threat Level — the higher it gets, the fiercer the heroes' resistance will be.

Faction and skill combinations. Build your army from minions of various factions, upgrade their stats, equip them with artifacts, and unleash ancient Decrees to leave your enemies no chance of survival.

Adaptive enemies. Face off against heroes of different classes and with varying abilities. They learn, adapt, and will stop at nothing to bring you down.

Pixelated 2.5D aesthetics. Dark fantasy comes alive through stylish visuals with expressive effects and atmospheric designs.

Highly replayable single-player experience. Procedurally generated events, character progression, artifact collection, and multiple paths through the campaign make each playthrough genuinely unpredictable.

Lords of Ravage isn't just a game about destruction — it's your chance to forge a dark vision of power, crush the forces of good, and become the true Lord of Ravage. Destroy, devastate, conquer… Let disobedient kingdoms burn.