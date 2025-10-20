We have a minor Update for you with some small fixes and gameplay blanaces mostly regarding maintenance the game should now generate way less work so smaller garages need fewer staff. We also reduced the amount of daily visitors needed for some achievements. As always we fixed some community reported bugs. Some older saves might experience some issues in handling new content but you can delete them and continue. Here are the details for this patch:
🆕 New Features & Improvements
Added proper shader branching
Added Parking-chan as Graffiti
Added Daily Visitors to statistik panel
🛠️ Fixes
Fixed Dither effect for some placables
Fixed Wind Turbine Back Face Culling
Fixed Snow sparkle
Fixed Materials for shader branching
Fixed Curved Wall Material
Fixed Unity vulnerability
Fixed some localization issues
Fixed Chance for Graffiti Visitor Need
Fixed Chance for Trash Drop
✨ Gameplay Changes
Decrease requirements for the daily visitor number achievements
Halfed Spawn Chance of following Maintenance:
Damage Foundation
Damage Glass Foundation
Damage Parking Lot
Weed
Leaves
Trash Drop
Wall Damage
Visitor Need to Graffiti
Increased base car spawn rate in free play
Decreased base visitor stay duration in free play
Visitor stay duration can now be increased up to 200% from the free play menu
Because of the maintenance chance change we also adjusted material prices for tasks:
Maintenance Damage Remove Price: 10 -> 30
Maintenance Leaves & Weed Remove Price: 0 -> 1
Maintenance Graffiti Remove Price: 50 -> 120
Maintenance Vermin/Fire Remove Price: 100 -> 200 ( didn't get chance halved but increased for more weight in comparison to Graffiti)
Thanks for the Feedback on our discord and in the steam boards!
Changed files in this update