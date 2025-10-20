We have a minor Update for you with some small fixes and gameplay blanaces mostly regarding maintenance the game should now generate way less work so smaller garages need fewer staff. We also reduced the amount of daily visitors needed for some achievements. As always we fixed some community reported bugs. Some older saves might experience some issues in handling new content but you can delete them and continue. Here are the details for this patch:

🆕 New Features & Improvements

Added proper shader branching

Added Parking-chan as Graffiti

Added Daily Visitors to statistik panel

🛠️ Fixes

Fixed Dither effect for some placables

Fixed Wind Turbine Back Face Culling

Fixed Snow sparkle

Fixed Materials for shader branching

Fixed Curved Wall Material

Fixed Unity vulnerability

Fixed some localization issues

Fixed Chance for Graffiti Visitor Need

Fixed Chance for Trash Drop

✨ Gameplay Changes

Decrease requirements for the daily visitor number achievements

Halfed Spawn Chance of following Maintenance: Damage Foundation Damage Glass Foundation Damage Parking Lot Weed Leaves Trash Drop Wall Damage Visitor Need to Graffiti

Increased base car spawn rate in free play

Decreased base visitor stay duration in free play

Visitor stay duration can now be increased up to 200% from the free play menu

Because of the maintenance chance change we also adjusted material prices for tasks: Maintenance Damage Remove Price: 10 -> 30 Maintenance Leaves & Weed Remove Price: 0 -> 1 Maintenance Graffiti Remove Price: 50 -> 120 Maintenance Vermin/Fire Remove Price: 100 -> 200 ( didn't get chance halved but increased for more weight in comparison to Graffiti)



Thanks for the Feedback on our discord and in the steam boards!