20 October 2025 Build 20398802 Edited 20 October 2025 – 10:06:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have a minor Update for you with some small fixes and gameplay blanaces mostly regarding maintenance the game should now generate way less work so smaller garages need fewer staff. We also reduced the amount of daily visitors needed for some achievements. As always we fixed some community reported bugs. Some older saves might experience some issues in handling new content but you can delete them and continue. Here are the details for this patch:

🆕 New Features & Improvements

  • Added proper shader branching

  • Added Parking-chan as Graffiti

  • Added Daily Visitors to statistik panel

🛠️ Fixes

  • Fixed Dither effect for some placables

  • Fixed Wind Turbine Back Face Culling

  • Fixed Snow sparkle

  • Fixed Materials for shader branching

  • Fixed Curved Wall Material

  • Fixed Unity vulnerability

  • Fixed some localization issues

  • Fixed Chance for Graffiti Visitor Need

  • Fixed Chance for Trash Drop

✨ Gameplay Changes

  • Decrease requirements for the daily visitor number achievements

  • Halfed Spawn Chance of following Maintenance:

    • Damage Foundation

    • Damage Glass Foundation

    • Damage Parking Lot

    • Weed

    • Leaves

    • Trash Drop

    • Wall Damage

    • Visitor Need to Graffiti

  • Increased base car spawn rate in free play

  • Decreased base visitor stay duration in free play

  • Visitor stay duration can now be increased up to 200% from the free play menu

  • Because of the maintenance chance change we also adjusted material prices for tasks:

    • Maintenance Damage Remove Price: 10 -> 30

    • Maintenance Leaves & Weed Remove Price: 0 -> 1

    • Maintenance Graffiti Remove Price: 50 -> 120

    • Maintenance Vermin/Fire Remove Price: 100 -> 200 ( didn't get chance halved but increased for more weight in comparison to Graffiti)

Thanks for the Feedback on our discord and in the steam boards!

