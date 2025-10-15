 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20398778
Update notes via Steam Community
- The time it takes for the scouring powder's hidden location to appear has been shortened to 1 second after you crouch down.
- When you reset stage, you'll be returned to the beginning of the level, and the level time will restart from 0.


- 去污粉的隐藏地点出现时间缩短为趴下1秒出现
- 重置关卡时，回到本关最初位置，并且本关时间恢复从0开始计时

Changed files in this update

Depot 3757241
  • Loading history…
