- The time it takes for the scouring powder's hidden location to appear has been shortened to 1 second after you crouch down.
- When you reset stage, you'll be returned to the beginning of the level, and the level time will restart from 0.
- 去污粉的隐藏地点出现时间缩短为趴下1秒出现
- 重置关卡时，回到本关最初位置，并且本关时间恢复从0开始计时
2025-10-05
Update notes via Steam Community
