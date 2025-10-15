To all the music lovers out there,

You can now play your own favorite music in gogh!!

Select folders of your locally stored music files and create multiple custom playlists. You might also enjoy mixing your favorite tracks with gogh’s ambient sounds.

Please read the notes below before you start.

Supported formats: “.mp3”, “.wav”, “.ogg”, “.aiff”, “.aif”, “.vorbis” only.

Track order can’t be controlled. Please rename files in advance with numbering such as “01”.

Playback isn’t shared to other users in a multi-room.

Added playlists are saved locally per PC device.

We’ll keep expanding the easy-to-pick gogh Selection playlists as well.

Enjoy building your ideal work environment in gogh!

More updates, too!