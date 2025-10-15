 Skip to content
15 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Major changes:
- Added Mini-Pack #3.
- Added wacky toys as a custom setting to private matches.
- Changed Easy Mode to Chill mode. Instead of getting extra lives, you face weaker teams than normal.
- Lots of balance changes as usual, check in game for more.

We went through much testing and discussions for the balance changes and we will follow up on some loose ends soon. We are still VERY optimistic that the Puppy Pack players and non-Puppy Pack players can be united in glorious head-to-head versus harmony.

Pack gifts AND bundle gifts has been added to the web shop. Gifts can now also be bought in bulk, so if you have upcoming birthday for your gaming quadruplets, then we would recommend that you buy them Overcooked to teach teamwork, but getting four SAP Pack Bundles isn't bad either. Check it out here: https://teamwoodgames.com/account/shop

Don't forget that you can support your favourite SAP content creator. Just enter their code on the page below before buying stuff from the web shop. It really helps both us and them to sustain this weird habit of playing with animal stickers: https://teamwoodgames.com/account/creator

Finally, yesterday we reached the Kickstarter goal for the new Super Auto Pets card game within a few hours, which was an amazing feeling! If you haven't already, check out the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/plaidhatgames/super-auto-pets-card-battle

