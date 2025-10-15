German Language (Official Version)

I was able to get a real German speaker to review all the German language files and store page description. It is still in a preliminary testing phase as there are some small bugs that require work, but overall it seems to function as designed.

The game will now prompt users for their preferred language when they first start it. You can change the language again later in the options menu.

Other Languages

Once again, I am stating my intention to bring the game into many languages. It is much more complex and time consuming than I originally anticipated, so sorry about all the delays. I also apologize for having to use machine translation for these updates, as I do not have staff or budget to accomplish all of this with a native speaker at this time. But the game files and store page have been proof-read by a German speaker, so I hope they are acceptable.

Note:

This update may seem very similar to the last one, but it is a change to the default game, not just the testing branch. Also, as mentioned above, it will now prompt users to choose their language on starting the game, instead of defaulting to English.