🌞 New Mode: The Sun

Light purifies… and consumes.

After each boss battle, one random domino is removed from your bag ,

but a golden 6|6 domino is added in its place.

A cycle of destruction and rebirth that tests your ability to adapt under the brightest flame.

💰 New Boss: The Auctioneer

Every advantage has a price.

Under his rule, all multipliers are nullified.

No tricks, no bonuses — only the raw value of your play remains.

🛠️ UI, QoL & Technical Improvements

Visual updates to the user interface.

Quality-of-life adjustments for smoother runs.

🔒 Fixed a Unity vulnerability to strengthen game stability and security.

🔥 With The Sun and The Auctioneer, fortune burns in its own light.

Will you withstand the heat — or be consumed by it?