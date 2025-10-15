 Skip to content
15 October 2025 Build 20398643 Edited 15 October 2025 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
🌞 New Mode: The Sun

Light purifies… and consumes.

  • After each boss battle, one random domino is removed from your bag,

  • but a golden 6|6 domino is added in its place.
    A cycle of destruction and rebirth that tests your ability to adapt under the brightest flame.

💰 New Boss: The Auctioneer

Every advantage has a price.

  • Under his rule, all multipliers are nullified.
    No tricks, no bonuses — only the raw value of your play remains.

🛠️ UI, QoL & Technical Improvements

  • Visual updates to the user interface.

  • Quality-of-life adjustments for smoother runs.

  • 🔒 Fixed a Unity vulnerability to strengthen game stability and security.

🔥 With The Sun and The Auctioneer, fortune burns in its own light.
Will you withstand the heat — or be consumed by it?

