🌞 New Mode: The Sun
Light purifies… and consumes.
After each boss battle, one random domino is removed from your bag,
but a golden 6|6 domino is added in its place.
A cycle of destruction and rebirth that tests your ability to adapt under the brightest flame.
💰 New Boss: The Auctioneer
Every advantage has a price.
Under his rule, all multipliers are nullified.
No tricks, no bonuses — only the raw value of your play remains.
🛠️ UI, QoL & Technical Improvements
Visual updates to the user interface.
Quality-of-life adjustments for smoother runs.
🔒 Fixed a Unity vulnerability to strengthen game stability and security.
🔥 With The Sun and The Auctioneer, fortune burns in its own light.
Will you withstand the heat — or be consumed by it?
Changed files in this update