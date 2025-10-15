Update details: Download size = 70MB
Client version = 0.9.7.19
[*] Client BuildID = 20398624
Changelog:
- Fixes for various user reported crash .dmp files during multiplayer gameplay
- CPU optimization for the tasks at the end of loading a track
- Fixed a bug before a race goes green where the Pit menu sound would play but no pit menu would show since it isn't allowed until race has started
- Smoke amount of multiplayer opponents reduced for FWD cars only
- Ranked Multiplayer - Added split # indicator, displayed in lower right corner, once registrations have closed and splits data is available
- Ranked Multiplayer - Overall stability improvements & cache optimizations
- Ranked Multiplayer - Added an audio cue when the event goes live and server can be joined
- Ranked Multiplayer - The "Reload" button now appears after 10 seconds (previously 5). The spinning wheel animation now remains next to it to indicate that loading is still in progress and has not failed.
- GT3 cars - nodged positioning of all bonnet cameras
- GT4 cars - updated fuel use and fuel estimates, adjusted radiator and brake duct ranges and settings
- GTE cars - updated fuel use and fuel density. AI improvements
- P2 cars - Fixed damper position errors; Corrected 3rd spring calculations; Updated fuel use; Updated engine heating/cooling behaviour ; Tweaked suspension kinematics ; Adjusted ride heights
Changed files in this update