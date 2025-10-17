 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20398401 Edited 17 October 2025 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- [ Add ] “Quit Game” button.
- [ Add ] Information of supporters (TheMisterS03, Pedro Trezzi)
- [ Modify ] Lock condition of some actions.
- [ Modify ] Chronicle guide of chronicle 3,5,8.
- [ Modify ] Backup
- [ Modify ] Information in the Load buttons
- [ Modify ] Action of Flower.
- [ Modify ] Some texts.
- [ Fix ] Achievement of Reincarnation.
- [ Fix ] Reward Code.

Changed files in this update

Windows Your Chronicle Windows Depot 1546321
macOS Your Chronicle Mac Depot 1546322
Linux Your Chronicle Linux Depot 1546323
