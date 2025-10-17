- [ Add ] “Quit Game” button.
- [ Add ] Information of supporters (TheMisterS03, Pedro Trezzi)
- [ Modify ] Lock condition of some actions.
- [ Modify ] Chronicle guide of chronicle 3,5,8.
- [ Modify ] Backup
- [ Modify ] Information in the Load buttons
- [ Modify ] Action of Flower.
- [ Modify ] Some texts.
- [ Fix ] Achievement of Reincarnation.
- [ Fix ] Reward Code.
[ ver 2.6.4 ] Save Function Changes and Bug Fixes
