Hello everyone,

Apologies for the wait!

The first batch of fixes is here!

There are many areas where we can improve the overall speed of the game. We’ll tackle them one by one, and this patch includes the first set of fixes.

Speed and Settings

Animation speed options are now 1x, 2x, and 3x .

Resolution settings now have an “Apply” button.

Settings menu now includes Screen Shake controls.

Fixed: Some FX speeds were not being applied correctly.

Most UI screens now support pressing “ESC” to go back.

Added V-Sync setting.

Bug Fixes

Fixed: Minions spawned from The Hive were missing their sprites.

Fixed: Spiral Edge card caused the game to freeze when transforming.

Fixed: Using Attune while only an XCard remained in hand caused a soft lock.

Update: Attune+ no longer counts XCard .

Fixed: The Once keyword in Recycle+ now works correctly.

Fixed: Card reward tooltips now properly wrap text when reaching the screen edge.

Fixed: Event bugs

Balancing Issue

Our game designer needs a little more time to work on the balancing issues. We plan to nerf some cards and look into the difficulty levels. We’ll also explore player performance stats in more detail after Gamescom Asia and let you know about any upcoming changes. In addition, we’re planning an update to the roguelite progression system, so we’ll be reviewing that together as well.

Localization Fixes!

We’ve learned that many players were confused by the Overwhelm ability, this happened across all languages! So we’ve made some fixes: instead of “when Overwhelm,” the text now correctly uses the Overpower keyword.

Thank you for all the bug reports and feedback!

Please keep them coming! We are serious about improving the game.

Thank you kindly for your patience and support!

We be at Gamescom Asia on October 16th–20th! If you’re going, make sure to drop by our booth to grab a free giveaway!

– The Northwind Team, Barking Kitten Interactive