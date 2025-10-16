CHANGELOGS - r34294
Fixed several stability issues around Lizard King and Sun King boss fights
Still some crash/softlock remaining around Sun King Azra, we're aware and are actively working on fixing them!
Fixed an unusual online issue where a desync could lead to save data being overwritten - as a side effect, desync should also happen less often from now on
For players having lost their progress, you can use the following workaround:
The game generates a once-a-day save backup named .savebackup.bin at the same place the savefiles are, in %LOCALAPPDATA%/Local/WOF Save and Config (Steam), if a player reports losing their progress there's always a chance for them to recoup by renaming this file and overwriting any existing save.bin file with this backup file
Fixed an issue around the Infinity Mirror trinket involving wayyyy too many gnolls
Fixed an issue where fully unlocking the game content showed less than 100% completion in the save slot
Partial fix for the progress reporting as 94% instead of 100%, will be fixed completely in the next hotfix
Changed files in this update