Fixed an unusual online issue where a desync could lead to save data being overwritten - as a side effect, desync should also happen less often from now on

For players having lost their progress, you can use the following workaround:

The game generates a once-a-day save backup named .savebackup.bin at the same place the savefiles are, in %LOCALAPPDATA%/Local/WOF Save and Config (Steam), if a player reports losing their progress there's always a chance for them to recoup by renaming this file and overwriting any existing save.bin file with this backup file