16 October 2025 Build 20398062 Edited 16 October 2025 – 14:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CHANGELOGS - r34294

  • Fixed several stability issues around Lizard King and Sun King boss fights

Still some crash/softlock remaining around Sun King Azra, we're aware and are actively working on fixing them!

  • Fixed an unusual online issue where a desync could lead to save data being overwritten - as a side effect, desync should also happen less often from now on

For players having lost their progress, you can use the following workaround:
The game generates a once-a-day save backup named .savebackup.bin at the same place the savefiles are, in %LOCALAPPDATA%/Local/WOF Save and Config (Steam), if a player reports losing their progress there's always a chance for them to recoup by renaming this file and overwriting any existing save.bin file with this backup file

  • Fixed an issue around the Infinity Mirror trinket involving wayyyy too many gnolls

  • Fixed an issue where fully unlocking the game content showed less than 100% completion in the save slot

  • Partial fix for the progress reporting as 94% instead of 100%, will be fixed completely in the next hotfix

