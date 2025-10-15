1. Added: Ju Mang Mini-Boss
2. Added: English Translation
3. Reworked: Train Stage
4. Optimization: Adjusted lighting and background blur in some scenes
5. Optimization: Overall control feel
6. Fixed: Occasional leftward movement bug
7. Fixed: Occasional controller recognition failure when connected
8. Fixed: Occasional wall jamming bug
9. Fixed: Occasional bullet damage causing a one-hit kill
10. Fixed: Special effects triggering repeatedly during timeout
11. Fixed: Shield Soldier damage check occurring before hand raise
12. Adjustment: Increased invincibility duration after damage from 0.2s to 0.5s
13. Adjustment: Cancelling a jump ignores wall collisions
The Playtest access period: October 15, 2025 - October 21, 2025
Changed files in this update