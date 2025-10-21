 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20397965 Edited 21 October 2025 – 12:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Kings and Queens!
Version 11.5 is here. Spookier than ever!
- This Halloween explore the depths of the dungeon with your Donkey guardian.
- Donkey Dungeon also unlocks new levels for Ogre, Mummy, Gargoyle and Werewolf
- There is no Halloween without Trick-o-treat. Dress up as a goblin and go around looting castles in the all-new Trickster item set in both Pro and Uber category.

