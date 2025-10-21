Hey Kings and Queens!

Version 11.5 is here. Spookier than ever!

- This Halloween explore the depths of the dungeon with your Donkey guardian.

- Donkey Dungeon also unlocks new levels for Ogre, Mummy, Gargoyle and Werewolf

- There is no Halloween without Trick-o-treat. Dress up as a goblin and go around looting castles in the all-new Trickster item set in both Pro and Uber category.