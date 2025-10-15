Patch Notes

Tarot Dream – The Hierophant: Added a bonus effect where the Power Ring now increases the main weapon’s attack speed.

Fixed an issue: Dream Egg “Venom Splash” could excessively trigger HP corrosion effects when the critical rate was very high.

Venom Splash no longer deals critical damage.

Fixed an issue where the Backpack Tab Selection could not be closed properly.

Fixed an issue where on some high-resolution screens, the game display was incomplete upon first launch.

Fixed abnormal display of vegetation and spider webs in some stages.