 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20397963 Edited 15 October 2025 – 08:32:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

⚖️Fixes & Adjustments

  • Tarot Dream – The Hierophant: Added a bonus effect where the Power Ring now increases the main weapon’s attack speed.

  • Fixed an issue: Dream Egg “Venom Splash” could excessively trigger HP corrosion effects when the critical rate was very high.

  • Venom Splash no longer deals critical damage.

  • Fixed an issue where the Backpack Tab Selection could not be closed properly.

  • Fixed an issue where on some high-resolution screens, the game display was incomplete upon first launch.

  • Fixed abnormal display of vegetation and spider webs in some stages.

  • Fixed various UI display issues.

📌Added 

  • Added an Auto-Select option to the Upgrade Rewards screen. When enabled, rewards will be automatically chosen if no input is detected.

🕹️ Controls

  • Left-click: Interact

  • Hold Left-click: Move

  • Right-click: Dodge

Contact Us – We Look Forward to Your Feedback! 👇

Discord

Your feedback and support are incredibly important to us. We will do our best to keep improving the game while maintaining open and positive communication with everyone.

👉Steam page

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3288301
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link