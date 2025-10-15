• [SandBox] Added an opacity mask property to the SSS material, allowing creation of net-like materials.

• [SandBox] Added new material presets for fences and nets.

• [SandBox] Added a plane mesh to make creating nets easier.

• [SandBox] Added new properties to the Water Zone Ocean actor for adjusting flow and related settings.

• [SandBox] Water Zone actors can now use custom water colors.

• [SandBox] Added a brick material preset.

• [SandBox] Fixed a bug where gizmos or objects could not be selected from a long distance.

• [SandBox] Fixed an issue where Object Grouper actors could not rotate when a ladder object was included.

• [SandBox] Fixed a bug where sliders inside Object Grouper could not move correctly.

• [SandBox] Added a tab feature to organize menus, preventing menu overflow when creating many levels.