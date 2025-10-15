 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20397759 Edited 15 October 2025 – 06:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fix issue that Guitar can not perform perfect guard to melee attacks
- Fix issue that Dragon Slayer in the last level can not do damage to Boss
- Fix issue that player could be throw pretty far away when stand on the last boss

- Slightly reduce Minotaur's attack frequency. It will have some idle time after a combo
- Add wall check to enemies dodge AI to prevent they go into corners
- Show Lady's yellow gauge
- Adjust Lady's teleport (now she could sometimes teleport to your back)

Changed depots in debuggame branch

View more data in app history for build 20397759
Depot 2893001
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link