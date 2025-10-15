- Fix issue that Guitar can not perform perfect guard to melee attacks

- Fix issue that Dragon Slayer in the last level can not do damage to Boss

- Fix issue that player could be throw pretty far away when stand on the last boss



- Slightly reduce Minotaur's attack frequency. It will have some idle time after a combo

- Add wall check to enemies dodge AI to prevent they go into corners

- Show Lady's yellow gauge

- Adjust Lady's teleport (now she could sometimes teleport to your back)