【Overview】

We’ve released version v1.0.3.0 for Parallel: Weirdo, the third title in the Parallel series.

This update improves performance, screen ratio, save stability, and interface usability—

offering a tighter, more intense experience that dives deep into the boundaries between appearance, desire, and sanity.

🧬【Update Highlights】

■ System & Feature Improvements

Added Ctrl key skip — hold Ctrl to fast-forward scenes, available from the very beginning.

Fixed 16:10 display red border issue for cleaner visuals.

■ Performance & Stability

Compressed save thumbnails to reduce file size and speed up load times.

Fixed visual glitches and portrait flickers when loading saves.

Shortened transition times (black screens, date, and location changes) for smoother pacing.

■ Interface & Usability

Adjusted text and list UI for better readability and control.

Fixed several minor bugs and display errors.

🧠【About “Weirdo”】

“You think he’s just a freak—

maybe he only looks different from what you wanted to see.”

Weirdo tells the story of a boy mocked and ostracized for his ugliness,

who turns his loneliness and scientific obsession into a dangerous experiment.

He invents a hallucinogenic spray that lets others “see” their ideal face in him.

A twisted romance begins—

where logic and madness boil in the same flask,

and love becomes indistinguishable from illusion.

Does he want to be loved—

or just prove that ugliness can still deserve love?

Your every choice decides whether he remains human… or becomes something else.

🕯【From the Developer】

Since launch, Weirdo has received deeply polarized feedback.

Some players hated the protagonist’s looks and mindset,

while others were drawn to his twisted sincerity.

That’s fine—

this story was never meant to be comfortable.

We hope you don’t play as him,

but rather with him—

as an observer watching a beautiful collapse.

🎃【Halloween Special】

The Halloween Sale is coming!

If you haven’t yet entered the shadows of Di Yingling High,

now is the perfect time—

to witness the story of the “Weirdo,”

to see how far he falls,

and maybe… find a piece of yourself in his reflection.